CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CyberAgent from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
CyberAgent Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYAGF opened at $8.58 on Friday. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.
CyberAgent Company Profile
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberAgent (CYAGF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.