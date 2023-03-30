CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CyberAgent from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYAGF opened at $8.58 on Friday. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent ( OTCMKTS:CYAGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

