Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

Danaher stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.83. 665,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.