DAO Maker Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $234.23 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $234.23 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00005479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

