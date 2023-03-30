Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.
DAR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.86. 440,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,191. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.
