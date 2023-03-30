Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,919 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,470,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 917,680 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,708 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Datadog stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 546,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,376. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $545,600.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,272.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,618,118. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

