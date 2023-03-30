DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 177,938 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,938 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Verra Mobility worth $21,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 68.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,726,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,289,500 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.