DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 19,368 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $893,093,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after buying an additional 3,248,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS IEFA opened at $65.78 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

