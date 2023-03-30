DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 7,654 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378,590 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

DVN opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.