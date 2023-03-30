DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $10.64 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.