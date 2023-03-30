DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $37.27 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Albemarle worth $37,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Insider Activity

Albemarle Price Performance

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $224.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.33. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

