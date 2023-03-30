DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.86% of J&J Snack Foods worth $24,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at $531,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 43.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $4,302,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance
Shares of JJSF stock opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.53. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90.
J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
J&J Snack Foods Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
