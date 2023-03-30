DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

Shares of SPGI opened at $338.13 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

