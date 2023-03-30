DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 71,973 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,493,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,973 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $18,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LILAK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.32.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LILAK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

