Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSAGet Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DUSA stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $322.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

