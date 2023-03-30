Dawn Protocol Price Hits $0.73 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $54.34 million and $8.73 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

