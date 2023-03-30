Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $301,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

