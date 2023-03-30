Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $3.52 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,704 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,730,000 after purchasing an additional 452,691 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Shares of COST stock opened at $490.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

