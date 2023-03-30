Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,034,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,818,000 after purchasing an additional 70,742 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,468,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,921,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 250,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,250,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $48,850,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $57.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

