Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes $10.72 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 213,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

VEU stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

