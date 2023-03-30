Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

