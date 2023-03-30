Decred (DCR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $317.05 million and $1.28 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $21.37 or 0.00075389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00153918 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00044645 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000195 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000636 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,839,031 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.