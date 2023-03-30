Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $404.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,996. The business’s 50-day moving average is $411.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.79. The company has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

