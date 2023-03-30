Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,948 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

