Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.28. The stock had a trading volume of 543,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,013. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

