Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 37,631 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,631 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $40.07.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

