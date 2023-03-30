Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Short Interest Down 36.9% in March

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,900 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 627,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,959.0 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Demant A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

