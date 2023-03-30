DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises 1.2% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $356,871,000 after purchasing an additional 905,001 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $23,028,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 791,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 784,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 707,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.35. 397,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.