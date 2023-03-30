Desjardins Upgrades Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) to “Buy”

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PPRQF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of PPRQF remained flat at $10.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the business of ownership, management, and development of real estate portfolio of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Industrial; and Mixed-Use, Residential, and Other. The Retail segment focuses on necessity-based retail tenants.

