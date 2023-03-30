Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target to GBX 255

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.13) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SOUHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

