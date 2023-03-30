Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 551” Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 551 ($6.77) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 216.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.99) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.74) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 550 ($6.76) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 740 ($9.09) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.25) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:BP.B traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 174 ($2.14). 869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.24. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 160 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 187 ($2.30). The company has a market cap of £34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.