DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Up 118.2% in March

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of DEUZF opened at $4.98 on Thursday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $5.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
