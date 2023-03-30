DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Up 118.2% in March

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DEUZF opened at $4.98 on Thursday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $5.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

See Also

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.