Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Up 28.9% in March

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,950,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 14,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after buying an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.82. 3,015,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,362,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

