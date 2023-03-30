Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.80

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 6604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Dexterra Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$316.41 million, a PE ratio of 99.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dexterra Group Cuts Dividend

About Dexterra Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

