Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $172.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FANG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $132.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

