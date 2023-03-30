DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Stock Price Up 12.4%

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) shares rose 12.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 132,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 358,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 87,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DiamondHead news, CEO David T. Hamamoto acquired 87,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,336.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $10,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DiamondHead by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in DiamondHead by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

