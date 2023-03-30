DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Gap Up to $7.73

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $8.02. DiamondRock Hospitality shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 219,449 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

