Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSXGet Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of DSX opened at $3.90 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $336.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 23.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

