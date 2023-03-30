DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €8.75 ($9.41) and last traded at €8.70 ($9.35). Approximately 211,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.67 ($9.32).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIC shares. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.06) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.70 ($12.58) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is €8.82 and its 200-day moving average is €8.18. The stock has a market cap of $665.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

