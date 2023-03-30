Diligent Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,538 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in International Paper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,880,000 after buying an additional 69,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Insider Activity at International Paper

International Paper Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

