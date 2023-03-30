Diligent Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 861 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $257.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

