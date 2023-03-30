Diligent Investors LLC Buys New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,331 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

DVN opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.86. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

