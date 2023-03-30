Diligent Investors LLC Buys New Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,946,000 after acquiring an additional 623,235 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

