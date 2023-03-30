Diligent Investors LLC Invests $238,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PVH by 728.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,965,000 after purchasing an additional 926,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 12,029.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 658,227 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after purchasing an additional 486,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.41. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.64%. PVH’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

