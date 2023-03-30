Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $31,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter.

DFCF opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

