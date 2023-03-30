Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFAE stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.