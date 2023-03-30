Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.52% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 72,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 77,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,585. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.

