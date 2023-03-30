Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,538 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFIP opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $48.02.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

