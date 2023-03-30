Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Shares Sold by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC cut its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 222.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,239. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $398.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.37.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.