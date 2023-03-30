Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.52

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 12635710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

