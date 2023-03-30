Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,137,932 shares during the period. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up approximately 0.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 2.31% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 143.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA QQQE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 91,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,829. The firm has a market cap of $511.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.04. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.26.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

